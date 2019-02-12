Jamie Oliver reveals more sad news - see heartbreaking tribute Read the heartfelt message below

Jamie Oliver has suffered another loss after revealing the death of a dear friend. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the celebrity chef paid a heartfelt tribute to John Hamilton, who was his art director at Penguin Books for over two decades. "I love this man... John Hamilton...he sadly passed away this weekend, he was such a legend and has been my Art director at Penguin Books for 21 years," he said in the caption.

"What a sad sad loss, he was a great true friend to me and one of the country’s very best art directors who dedicated so much to bringing on new design talent and photographers to the fray." He added: "I send my heart felt love and condolences to all his team, colleagues that loved him so much, and especially his wonderful family x x x x x bless you john. Xxxxxx." [sic]

Fans and friends alike rushed to post their condolences, with one saying: "Hi Jamie so sorry for your loss hope the memories comfort you. I have lost a friend recently and know the sorrow it brings x." Another added: "So heartbreaking. He was such a wonderful man." A third post read: "He was a lovely man, my deepest condolences to you all, am sure he will be missed x." A fourth follower remarked: "Heartbreaking Jamie. Taken too too soon. Love to his family."

The sad news comes shortly after Jamie paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend and colleague Mary Holbrook, who passed away last week. "A very sad day today @neals_yard_dairy," he said. "Remembering our friend and colleague Mary Holbrook, 1938-2019. She was one of the most amazing cheese makers, on a global level!" Mary was dubbed one of Britain's best cheese makers and worked at Neal's Yard Dairy in London's Borough Market.

