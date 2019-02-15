Pasha Kovalev to return for final Strictly Come Dancing performance The professional dancer will hit the dancefloor this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat on Saturday night. The professional dancers will return to perform a group routine on The Greatest Dancer, joining the show's judges, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and fellow Strictly pro Oti Mabuse. The performance will mark Pasha Kovalev's final Strictly stint after he confirmed his departure from the BBC show on Wednesday. "He is appearing on BBC1 The Greatest Dancer on Saturday night with the Strictly pros and then a well-deserved break before The Strictly Pro Tour starts in the spring," his publicist confirmed to HELLO!. "He has had an incredible time on Strictly but it’s time for new challenges - watch this space!"

Pasha - who joined Strictly in 2011 - left fans devastated when he confirmed his exit after eight years. His statement read: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly." He added: "I've had five fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is. The biggest thanks go to all the members of the public who've supported me so much over the years - I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!"

The 39-year-old previously lifted the Glitterball trophy with Caroline Flack in 2014 and has also come in second position with Kimberley Walsh and Chelsee Healey. As well as his current girlfriend Rachel Riley, pro Pasha has also danced with the likes of Ashley Roberts, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood and Chizzy Akudolu.

