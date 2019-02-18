Spencer Matthews forced to apologise after awkward presenting debut The former Made in Chelsea star appeared on Good Morning Britain

Spencer Matthews made his presenting debut as a showbiz correspondent on Monday's Good Morning Britain but failed to win over the daytime show's audience after an "awkward" performance. The former Made in Chelsea star floundered next to fellow presenters Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway, with Twitter users comparing Spencer to a "deer caught in the headlights" as he struggled to keep up with his autocue.

However, Spencer showed his sense of humour as he took to Instagram to speak about the incident. Sharing a picture of himself on TV, the reality star apologised for his "lack of experience and wooden performance," writing: "Had my first go [at presenting] this morning and it's safe to say that it didn't go so well. Such a huge amount of respect for people who regularly present live television – it's a skill and it's not easy. I'll loosen up and get better with time, hopefully!"

Fans of Spencer praised the star for his honesty, with one writing: "Give yourself some credit for doing it – you'll soon find your groove!" while another commenter said: "You're always going to be your own harshest critic but don't beat yourself up about it. It was a good go for your first time."

One person who is sure to be proud of Spencer for stepping out of his comfort zone is his wife, Vogue Williams. The couple appeared together at Paul Costelloe's London Fashion Week catwalk presentation on Monday, with the model looking stunning in a lemon-yellow blazer dress.

Following the birth of their son Theodore in 2018, Spencer and Vogue have gone from strength to strength. Their E4 reality show Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too was a huge success and, speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Spencer revealed the arrival of their first child has brought the couple even closer together. "The way she is with Theodore makes me love her more and more on a daily basis," he said.

