Dancing On Ice's James Jordan visibly upset as he drops partner in nasty accident

Former Strictly professional James Jordan has only been going from strength to strength on ITV's Dancing On Ice, but during training this week, he and partner Alexandra Schauman suffered a nasty accident – with James dropping Alex on her head during a particularly tricky lift. The dancer has previously opened up about how dropping his partner was one of his biggest fears, and photographs from the moment show his upset.

Alex is tended to by medics

Images released from the show show James fumbling with his grip on Alex as she is pulled upside-down between his legs, before losing his balance completely and tumbling over on top of her. Medics rush on to the ice to check for injury as the professional figure skater grasps the back of her head – later she is seen consoling James as he sits with his head in his hands.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, James previously spoke about his fears of completing the complicated lifts during his routines. Comparing his new challenges to his Strictly past, he said: "From being involved in it, I would say that the danger factor on ice far, far outweighs the danger factor on Strictly… because yes we have to do lifts, but doing it on ice with a thin blade… it is really, really dangerous, especially for the female professionals on Dancing on Ice. I feel sorry for them because they're being lifted by people who aren't really that great at skating. Also for me, I've lifted before, but I have a fear of lifting someone on ice because I know really, 'Should I be doing it?' Probably not, because I'm not a good enough skater."

James lost his balance during a lift

No doubt the professional pair have picked themselves up since the set-back, though James has also spoken of how painful it can be to fall on the ice. He told us: "The thing is, when you get something wrong on the floor, it doesn't matter – you just do it again… if you get something wrong on the ice and you fall over, it hurts a lot. It's tough, but I'm loving every second of it."