Who is Celebrity Apprentice contestant Sam Allardyce? Here's all you need to know...

Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief will be hitting our screens on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 March at 9pm on BBC One. Ten famous faces will enter the boardroom in a bid to raise as much money for Red Nose Day as possible. Amongst the stars is former football manager Sam Allardyce, who managed Premier League club Everton until May 2018.

The former manager will battle to win the competition for charity

The 64-year- old started his career playing for Bolton Wanderers after signing an apprenticeship with

the team at age 15, just before leaving school. The former professional player then went on to play

for Sunderland and Millwall before becoming captain for Coventry City. The football star also

managed West Ham United, Sunderland, England, Crystal Palace and Everton.

The once-Bolton boss was famously fired from his position as England manager following an

investigation by The Daily Telegraph where he was recorded explaining to undercover journalists

how to get around FA regulations in player transfers. Speaking about the incident with talkSPORT

he explained: "It was very depressing for three or four months. I kept out of the public eye for a long

time and my wife and family kept me sane, because they're the most important thing." Following the

controversy the captain began to manage Crystal Palace before moving to Everton.

The father-of-two met his wife Lynne Ward whilst playing in his early days at Bolton Wanderers,

marrying in 1974 before their son Craig arrived in 1975. Four years later they welcomed daughter

Rachael into their family.

HELLO! have high hopes that the football manager will impress Sir Sugar, having run several

businesses in the past, including a social club and restaurant. Hopefully his business acumen will be

up to standard and lead the boys' team to victory in the celebrity addition of The Apprentice.

The former England manager has two children

Fellow contestant Rylan Clark-Neal appeared on This Morning on Wednesday alongside Alan Sugar's

aid Claude Littner to discuss the upcoming show. The television personality, who was nominated as

the project manager of the boys' team explained the difficulty he faced during the task, Claude

Littner seemed to agree, joking that Rylan was the "weak link". The business executive also

explained a key difference between the standard show and the celebrity version was the ability that

A-listers had to pull in favours from celebrity friends. HELLO! can't wait to see who was called upon

to help in this charity competition!

