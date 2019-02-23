Amanda Holden and Ayda Field join star lineup for Celebrity Apprentice It's a bumper celebrity lineup!

Get ready to see some of your favourite celebrities battle it out in business, as they face Alan Sugar in the boardroom for Celebrity Apprentice. Amanda Holden, Ayda Field, Kelly Hoppen, Tamara Epson and Rachel Johnson make up the girls team for the two special episodes filmed in aid of Comic Relief. The five women will compete against the men's team, which includes Rylan Clark-Neal, Russell Kane, Richard Arnold, Sam Allardyce and Omid Djalili. In a new trailer released on Twitter, all the stars feel the pressure, as they look to beat the opposition. It also features guest appearances from Alan Carr and Ayda's husband Robbie Williams.

Fans will be able to watch the show over two episodes from Thursday 7 March on BBC One. Red Nose Day will then air a week later on Friday 15 March. Lord Sugar will, of course, be joined by his trusty aides Baroness Brady and Claude Littner. Alan shared the news on Twitter, writing: "BREAKING: New Celebrity Apprentice coming to your screens 7th March BBC-1. All for Comic Relief."

In 2017, the celebrity version of The Apprentice made headlines after Lord Sugar fired Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, which led to a feud between the pair. At a press launch for the next series, Lord Sugar boldly revealed: "I think actually it was me who launched his television career. No seriously, I'm being absolutely serious. I knew him from the Mirror. He went from being the editor of the Mirror, he got fired from there for his famous front-page thing and he wanted to do something in TV. He actually phoned me up and when he heard that Celebrity Apprentice was on, he said, 'Please can I do it?' And that's the first time he appeared on television. And then afterwards I coached him how to win the American Apprentice; seriously, you should have been a fly on the wall."

