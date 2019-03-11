Mary Berry to go on Strictly Come Dancing? This pro wants to be her partner We would LOVE to see Mary dance

Mary Berry has been a firm favourite for Strictly Come Dancing for many years now, and fans would adore it if the former Great British Bake Off judge took part in the competition. If this happens in the future, then there is one pro dancer in particular who would like to be partnered with her – and that's Kevin Clifton. Talking to HELLO!, the Rock of Ages star revealed: "I often hear that Mary Berry is in the running for Strictly and I always think that would be a brilliant idea. I think the chance to dance with Mary Berry would be mad cool!"

Mary Berry is often rumoured as a possible Strictly contestant

Kevin also opened up about what he looks for in a celebrity dance partner, admitting that the most important thing is that they are willing to work hard. "All my partners have been hard working and I am really grateful for. It's what you want, even more than someone who is naturally talented, you want someone who will embrace it and have fun, and work hard and get better."

Kevin Clifton would love to dance with Mary Berry

The pro dancer admitted that winning the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley was one of the best surprises of the last series, and revealed that it demonstrated the power of hard work. "On the first elimination, we were in the bottom two and we were getting fours and fives from the judges and worried about being eliminated in the first few weeks," he said. "Stacey said she was really worried and wanted to stay in because she was enjoying it so much, and said she needed to do more work. So we ended up putting more hours in and gradually, gradually, she improved and improved. And then we ended up with the Glitterball which was not what I imagined it was a great surprise."

Mary with Strictly host Claudia Winkleman

It's an exciting time for Kevin, who not only is set to return to Strictly later in the year, but is currently playing Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages. In April, the dancer will also be touring the country with Burn the Floor, alongside Strictly co-stars Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe. The 36-year-old promises that it will be the best show yet. "I will talk about some of my experiences within the show. As will Graziano and Johannes. It should be the best version of Burn the Floor yet," he said. It was Burn the Floor that made Kevin fall back in love with dance too. When he was asked to join, he admitted that he had lost interest in it, but it soon changed. "I was at a point in my life where I was ready to leave dancing alone. So without Burn the Floor, my Strictly career would never have happened," he said.

