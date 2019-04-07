Victoria series 3 spoilers: what trouble lies ahead for the Queen in episode 4? Are Queen Victoria and Prince Albert united?

Since PBS have aired the latest series of Victoria in America ahead of the UK schedule, the American network has given fans as sneak peek of what's to come in the next instalment of the beloved ITV period drama, starring Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria and Tom Hughes, who plays Prince Albert. A synopsis previously read: "When Albert leaves the Palace for Cambridge, Victoria faces the traumatic impact of a cholera epidemic on the streets of London."

In a previously released trailer, someone in the House of Commons shouts: "This is the most devastating outbreak!" The footage later sees Victoria telling a companion: "If one of my children were ill, I would not hesitate to go into the sick room!" However, it's clear that there's trouble in paradise for the royal couple, with Prince Albert yelling at his wife: "This is the 19th Century!" Unimpressed, Victoria hits back: "You are so callous at the moment!"

The new series returned to ITV in March, and started with the Queen being pregnant with her sixth child while concerned about political unrest in Europe as the French King is deposed. The series has also introduced her problematic half-sister, Feodora. The show's writer, Daisy Goodwin, previously teased that there will be tragedy in the new series, but will it be Prince Albert? Previously speaking about his death (the real Prince Albert died aged just 42), she said: "I might have an idea. I might have. Obviously… I don’t really think of it like that."

"I'm more interested in what he does," she added. "I mean the run up to his death is fascinating to me. And tragic. He will have to die at some point as much as I would like to keep him alive forever. At some point he will have to leave us." Victoris returns to ITV at 9pm on Sunday.

