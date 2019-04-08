Everything you need to know about The Widow Are you looking forward to The Widow?

She's dominated headlines in recent months thanks to her love life, but Kate Beckinsale will be getting a different kind of attention as she returns to acting in The Widow. The ITV drama, which is made in conjunction with Amazon Studios, sees Kate in her first TV performance for over 20 years and explores themes of violence and corruption. Here's everything we know about the show:

What is The Widow about?

The Widow follows Georgia Wells, a woman living alone in Wales after the death of her husband in a plane crash. Three years on from the devastating crash, Georgia heads to the Democratic Republic of Congo in search of answers after mysterious clues suggest that Will's death might not be all that it seems.

Who stars in the show?

Kate Beckinsale may be the face at the forefront of The Widow, but she is joined by a seriously stellar supporting cast. Legendary actor Charles Dance from Game of Thrones appears as Kate's godfather Martin, while Sherlock's Louise Brealey and Doctor Who's Alex Kingston also feature.

Who wrote The Widow?

The Widow was written by Harry and Jack Williams, the siblings behind London-based production company Two Brothers Pictures. The company has created a huge variety of shows and aims to “produce quality comedy and drama television in the UK and internationally”. The duo clearly know the secret to TV success: some of their biggest successes in the last few years have included The Missing, Baptiste, Cheat and Fleabag.

READ: Michelle Keegan shares first look at Our Girl season four

Where was The Widow filmed?

While sections of filming took place in the Brecon Beacons in Wales and Rotterdam, the majority of the action in The Widow was shot in South Africa, as the Democratic Republic of Congo was considered too dangerous to film in. Jungles around the KwaZulu-Natal province in the eastern part of South Africa were filmed in, while interior scenes were shot in Cape Town. Filming in the summer, the heat was so unbearable that Kate was among a number of cast members to heat in the sun.

READ: Everything you need to know about BBC's The Victim

Loading the player...

Where can you The Widow?

The Widow airs in the UK on ITV. Showing on Monday 8 April at 9pm, two episodes will be aired weekly at 9pm on Monday and Tuesday nights.