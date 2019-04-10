Married at First Sight's Jack makes SHOCK confession about new bride Verity Will Jack and Verity stay hitched?

The finale of Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday evening on Channel 4, and will show whether the newlyweds Steph and Jonathan, and Jack and Verity, will actually stay hitched, or decide to divorce. While Jonathan and Steph have had a turbulent relationship from the off, fans have been rooting for Jack and Verity, who seemed to instantly connect with one another during their wedding. However, Jack recently made a surprise confession about his new bride, admitting that he wasn't initially attracted to her.

Jack and Verity hit it off instantly

Chatting to Closer magazine, he said: "I'd be lying if I said I fancied Verity straight away. But as soon as I saw her laughing as she walked down the aisle, I knew we'd get on." However, it sounds like Verity liked Jack straight away, adding: "I saw his cheeky grin and the relief just washed over me. We chatted for hours, but that was it - we were practically strangers after all. But we were tactile from the beginning."

The couple were met with their fair share of drama on their big day after Jack's father, Mark, looked unhappy with the match, later admitting that he'd hoped Verity would be "slim, athletic and well-spoken." He later apologised on Twitter, writing: "In response to both the good & bad comments made about this week's #MarriedAtFirstSight, here's my statement. Anyone that knows me understands and appreciates my moral code. I am a happy, loyal and trustworthy individual that wants nothing more than to watch my friends, family & those alike to succeed. I made comments that, in hindsight, can be interpreted the wrong way and may have led to the beautiful young lady that married my son to be offended."

