Married at First Sight fans are convinced that Jonathan and Steph have separated 

After their disastrously awkward honeymoon was shown on Wednesday night's Married at First Sight, fans are already convinced that newlyweds Jonathan and Steph won't last the test of time. In the episode, the couple - who wed on the same day they were introduced to each other - went to Seville for their honeymoon. During the trip, fans were quick to notice Steph's lack of enthusiasm for her new husband's gift giving. Speaking to the camera, she revealed that she was surprised that she had been matched with Jonathan, and that his gifts would take some getting used to.

Fans don't think Jonathan and Steph have stayed together

Fans were quick to discuss the episode, with one writing: "Feel like Steph has already made her mind up. I get her concern but after 18 hours, sometimes it appears you're polar opposites then you begin to realise you have more in common as time goes on," while another added: "You can tell from Steph’s body language that she hates him." Later in the episode, when Jonathan toasted to 50 years of marriage, fans also took to social media to comment on Steph's reaction, with one tweeting: "Steph had major side eye going on when Jonathan mentioned being together for 50 years. That's a no then!" Another added: "Jonathan: 'To 50 years together' Steph: *THAT eyebrow raise*."

Fans are also certain that Steph and Jonathan divorced after the show finished thanks to Steph's Instagram, where she recently posted a snap of herself without her wedding ring. She also recently shared a message joking about her perfect man, describing him as "a mix of movie hardman Tom Hardy and Idiot Abroad Karl Pilkington", which would suggest that she and Jonathan didn't last the test of time.

