Married at First Sight success stories: which couples have lasted the test of time? Maybe these really were love at first marriage!

Married at First Sight might be a slightly bizarre concept – to have two people tie the knot on television after having just met one another – but it doesn't mean that the show isn't (occasionally) successful! While most couples just don't end up lasting the test of time, the scientists behind the series sometimes get it right – at least for a while!

Will this season's Steph and Jonathan last the test of time?

One of the most successful couplings of the UK version of the show were season one's Sara and Adam, who actually – and rather impressively – ended up staying together for a whole year before ultimately calling it off. Speaking about their split, Sara explained: "I think that science matches the compatibility between us; what the science can't match or can't create is the chemistry." The pair were closely followed by season one's Emma and James, who last over eight months before breaking up.

Although the UK version might not have found two people who have stayed together for longer than a year, the USA and Australian versions of the relationship experiment have had much better results! In season one of the US version, Jamie Otis wedded Doug Hehner in 2014, and the pair have been together ever since! In fact, the pair welcomed a daughter, Henley Grace, in August 2017. Speaking to People magazine on their five-year anniversary, Jamie said: "People laughed at us when they heard we were doing the show. Now here we are!" Fellow season one alumni Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion are also still going strong, despite reports that the pair had called it quits. However, Cortney shut down the rumours by sharing a post of herself posing with her hubby, jokily writing: "STFU."

Jamie and Doug have welcomed a daughter

Season five couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico are also still together, and welcomed a baby girl, Mila Rose, in January 2019. Speaking about welcoming their daughter, Ashley told People: "We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life. Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. We can't wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world."