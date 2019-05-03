Has The Bay been renewed for season two? ITV confirms whether the show will return The Bay season two is back!

ITV bosses have announced whether The Bay will return for a second season – and it's good news for fans! Just a few days after the season finale aired, they confirmed that it would indeed be back for season two after the season finale received an impressive 7.3 million viewers. Speaking about the show returning to season two, ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said: "I am delighted with the audience response to The Bay. It's very real and beautifully made by everyone involved, and as a result it held an audience of 7 million across six weeks. I think that audience will enjoy seeing where Daragh takes Lisa and the team, when they return with a new case for series 2 next year."

The Bay will be back for a second series

The show's writer, Daragh Carville, previously told Digital Spy that he would love a second series, saying: "I would absolutely love [another series] to happen. From the get-go, when I started working on this with [production company] Tall Story and we started to build the idea, it was always conceived as a show that could return, because it has at the heart of it a family liaison officer going into a family at a time of crisis."

Did you enjoy the new series?

The star of the show, Marven Christie, also opened up about how much she'd like to do a season two, telling the Express: "I'd love to do another one... assuming Lisa didn’t [kill Dylan]! Who knows. I loved playing her, loved the accent, loved the crew." Fans will no doubt be delighted to hear the news after their positive reaction to season one. Ahead of the finale, one person wrote: "Noooooo don't end. Best thing on TV at the moment." Another person added: "Can't wait for tonight's finale. Hope there's going to be a season 2 to this amazing drama."

