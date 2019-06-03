Love Island episode one spoilers: the first coupling up, two late arrivals and more… Not long to wait!

Happy Love Island day! The nation's favourite show of the summer is back on screens on Monday night, providing us all with a little relief amid President Trump's controversial state visit. If you want to be completely surprised by the first episode then press back, but if – like us – you just can't resist reading the spoilers, carry on.

Two late arrivals and the first coupling up

Amber, Amy, Anna, Yewande and Lucie arrive in the villa and get to know one another. Everything's plain sailing until Caroline Flack arrives to officiate this year's first coupling up. Gathering the girls around the iconic fire pit, Caroline asks the girls to describe their ideal boy. "Blonde! Longish hair… just hair, a lot of hair. Like me, he's got to match me. Two lions together really," says Lucie, a 21-year-old surfer from Newquay.

Caroline asks Amber if she has a type, to which she says: "Looking at my past boyfriends, probably not. I would say tall, dark and handsome, that's standard isn't it? Someone that goes to the gym and someone that makes us laugh. I think I want to go for looks now because I haven't previously!" Amy, meanwhile, says her biggest turn-offs are arrogance and a wandering eye. Hearts begin to race as the girls line up eager to meet the boys.

Curtis and Tommy make a late arrival

Each boy makes their entrance looking to impress the beautiful women stood in front of them. After the five matches are made, Caroline says: "Congratulations guys, we now have our five couples! The choices you've just made could decide how long you stay in the villa. In your couples, you'll spend time getting to know each other, taking on challenges together, living together and even sharing a bed together. In just eight weeks' time, the public will be voting for their favourite couple. That couple stands to win a massive £50,000 cash prize and be crowned the winners of Love Island 2019."

However, in typical Love Island fashion, two more Islanders make a late arrival – Curtis Pritchard, the 23-year-old younger brother of Strictly's AJ Pritchard, and Tommy Fury, the younger brother of boxer Tyson Fury.

Sherif confesses he follows Anna on Instagram

Two Islanders actually know each other

Sherif reveals that he already knows Anna – well, loosely. He confesses that he follows the 28-year-old pharmacist on Instagram. "Genuinely. I wasn't going to say out there!" he says, referring to the first coupling. In the Beach Hut, Anna reflects and says: "He just brought it out so casually. Like, 'Yeah I follow you on Instagram.' I was flattered but I didn't expect it coming in here, that someone would follow me on Instagram. When I do go out, I do tend to get that a lot."

Lucie proves popular with the boys

Two boys fight over Lucie

Surfer Lucie is proving very popular with the boys, in particular Joe, a 22-year-old catering company owner, and Anton, a 24-year-old gym owner. Joe asks Lucie for a chat and the pair quickly get on the topic of surfing. "I'd love to teach you," Lucie says. "So I have to come down to Cornwall for this?" Joe asks. "Yeah, you're going to have to," Lucie replies.

The athletic blonde then has a chat with Anton by the fire pit. "My initial attraction was towards you," he says, surprising Lucie. "A million percent. I wanted to see if you're attracted to me.” "Yeah definitely. You walked in and we were all like 'Oh my God, look at him.' You're very good looking," Lucie says. But which boy will take her fancy?

Love Island airs on Monday night at 9pm on ITV2.