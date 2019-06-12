Sherif's messages about why he left Love Island confirmed as FAKE Sherif didn't have a fight with Anton, an ITV rep has confirmed

Fans of Love Island were shocked after it was announced that Sherif was forced to leave the villa on Tuesday. While people were quick to speculate the reason why he was removed from the show, a screenshot of a Instagram direct message 'from Sherif' soon went viral, as it appeared that he explained to a friend that he left the villa after fighting with Anton.

Sherif was asked to leave the villa

The messages read: "Anton happened. Purposely moving to Anna while I'm right next to him trying to touch her leg. Asked him for a chat in private because I wanted to confront him and it got heated and security had to split us up, heartbroken but [expletive] happens man." However, an ITV representative has confirmed to HELLO! that these are actually fake and are not from Sherif.

Fans have been speculating what happened

Fans have criticised the show for not detailing the exact reason why Sherif was asked to leave the villa, particularly following the intense online speculation. One person wrote: "Unless what Sherif did was really bad (I do not know what happened) isn't Love Island not telling us what happened to him just going to add to speculation, possibly adding to a negative impact on his mental health? Something Love Island said they wanted to avoid."

Another person added: "The amount of rumours I've read, some really repulsive, surely all the secrecy is making it worse for his reputation than just telling us what happened!" The original statement read: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa." Sherif added: "In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn't conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it's something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."

