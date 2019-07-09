Michelle Keegan stars in edgy new comedy – watch the trailer Move aside, Georgie Lane!

Michelle Keegan has done it all since leaving Coronation Street, from army drama to funny sketch shows. Now the star will be appearing in a new Sky One comedy, Brassic, and we will definitely be tuning in! The new series, which also stars Preacher actor Joe Gilgun and The Affair's Dominic West, will follow a group of working-class friends who find "unconventional ways to win at life" in northern suburbia.

Michelle will play Erin in the new show

The official synopsis reads: "Vinnie (Gilgun), a Lancashire lad with bipolar disorder, and Dylan (Damien Molony), his razor-smart best mate, are inseparable and utterly co-dependant. They've hardly spent a day apart since birth. But Dylan's girlfriend Erin (Keegan) might just shake things up for good with her plans to leave town and start a new life for herself and her kid, Tyler. Dylan is faced with the impossible decision between a fresh start with the love of his life or staying behind with his inseparable gang of mates that he can’t live without."

READ: Michelle Keegan's yellow blazer is blowing up Instagram right now

Joe, who is also known for starring opposite Vicky McClure in This is England, also co-created the project. Speaking about the upcoming series, he said: "I'm truly humbled by the opportunity. We've got an amazing team of creators and watching it all take form has been very moving. Bipolar is a big part of my life. We want to show that you can have mental health issues and in some cases live a productive, exciting life, full of adventure." So when will you be able to tune in? Brassic will be available to watch from 22 August on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV. It has been a busy time for Michelle, as she also revealed that she was filming Our Girl back in April 2019.

READ: Michelle Keegan shares peek inside her bedroom as she battles flu