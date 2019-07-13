Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton hints at new career move Exciting stuff!

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton has hinted that he's set to make an exciting career move in 2020! The star posted a cryptic message on Twitter after replying to a fan that said: "@keviclifton enjoyed #OfficialBTF and @rockofagesuk so much this year. Do you have any tours planned for next year, because you were amazing in both and made me realise just how much the arts have changed my life for the better. Thank you." He responded: "So sweet. Next year a project that is years in the making is finally happening..."

Kevin has hinted at a new career move

Plenty of fans were to quick to guess what the exciting new venture might be, with one suggesting it may be a collaboration with sister Joanne Clifton: "Jo and Kev – a new musical? Please come to Poole/Bournemouth." Another said: "Strictly Ballroom, I'm calling it now!" while plenty more begged Kevin to reveal all.

Kevin is confirmed to be returning to the Strictly professional cast later in 2019 like the rest of his colleagues – excluding Pasha Kovalev, who announced his retirement from the show in February.

So sweet. Next year a project that is years in the making is finally happening... https://t.co/4yzhz4ipmw — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) July 11, 2019

Confirming the line-up, executive producer Sarah James said: "We are delighted that this year’s line-up of professional dancers for Strictly Come Dancing is full of familiar faces and fan favourites. This amazing cast of incredibly talented world class professional dancers have provided Strictly with some of its most memorable moments over the years and with more exciting announcements to come, plus world renowned choreographer Jason Gilkison also returning to the team, Strictly 2019 promises to continue to wow viewers with unforgettable performances as we welcome this dazzling line up of pros back to the ballroom."

During the show's hiatus, Kevin has kept himself busy performing in live shows and musicals – winning rave reviews as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages. He has also found happiness with 2018 Strictly partner Stacey Dooley, and the couple were recently spotted walking hand in hand together in London.