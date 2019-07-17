Love Island's Anton removed from villa due to mystery illness Anton will be missing from Wednesday night's episode

Sad news for Love Island fans – Anton Danyluk won't be in Wednesday night's episode. But fear not, as it's just one episode the Scottish romantic will be missing from. Anton was temporarily removed from the villa on Tuesday due to a mystery illness, which saw him seek medical attention away from his fellow islanders.

An ITV spokesperson told HELLO! "After feeling unwell during the day, Anton spent the night away from the villa and is subsequently missing from tonight's episode. He has since returned to the villa." We don't know exactly what Anton was suffering with, but chances are more information may be revealed in Thursday's episode when we see him back on our TV screens.

Anton spent a night away from the villa

Meanwhile, there's some good news for fans of Danny and Jourdan, who have confirmed they are officially a couple, just a few weeks after leaving the villa. The pair confirmed they were in a relationship while chatting on Capital Breakfast. When asked if they were boyfriend and girlfriend, Jourdan said: "Potentially," while Danny added: "Yeah we have, so it's official!"

Danny and Jourdan have made it official

Speaking about the accusations that their relationship was a showmance, Jourdan added: "As much as there’s been loads of positivity and love and stuff, there’s also been quite a lot of negativity and I don’t think either of us would put ourselves through any more negativity and hate just for the sake of a picture on Instagram. It’s just not worth it. But I don’t really care if people don’t believe it because we know what it is."

Danny added: "To a certain extent but then, you know, you’re in the villa for such a short amount of time, you only know these people for a short amount of time, so feelings aren’t that strong and now I’m at a stage with Jourdan where feelings are genuinely strong."

