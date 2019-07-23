Everything you need to know about Keeping Faith season 2 Are you looking forward to season two starting?

Keeping Faith season one has us totally gripped, and now season two is right around the corner. As such, we are recapping everything you need to know about the storyline, who is in the cast and when and where you can watch. Find out everything you need to know about Keeping Faith here…

What is Keeping Faith about?

Season one followed a mum, Faith, who begins to uncover terrifying secrets after her husband disappears without a trace. In season two, it has been 18 months since her husband, Evan, reappeared, and Faith attempts to put her life back together, despite being traumatised from events in season one. Speaking about the new series, Faith actress Eve Myles said: "The series you see a very, very different couple. You see a couple in grief. It's completely defined Faith, that huge event of her husband going missing, then her children being taken away, then being kidnapped, all in the space of a week." She added: "It's still essentially a story about a woman trying to keep it together for the sake of her family." However, it isn't all doom and gloom, as Eve explained: "You have very dark situations, you have dark storylines but there's so much humour in it."

READ: You won't BELIEVE how the Queen picks her outfits out

When will Keeping Faith be on TV?

Keeping Faith season two will be back on television on Tuesday 23 July on BBC One, while the Welsh version of the show – which is shot back-to-back in both English and Welsh, has already aired on channel S4C. Of course, you could catch up now and find out some spoilers – but only if you can speak Welsh! After airing on BBC One, it will be available on iPlayer.

READ: Love Island's Greg left the villa for heartbreaking reason

Who is in the cast of Keeping Faith?

The star of the show is Eve Myles, who is best known for her roles in Torchwood, Little Dorrit and Merlin. She is joined by Bradley Freegard, who happens to be Eve's husband in real life! Bradley has starred in Holby City, Hinterland and Casualty. Their three youngsters in the show are played by Demi Letherby, Lacey Jones and twins Oscar and Harry Unsworth. Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Mark Lewis Jones plays Steve Baldini, while Aimee-Ffion Edwards plays Madlen Vaughan, a mother who has been accused of murdering her husband. Aimee is best known for her roles as Sketch in Skins, and Sophie in Detectorists.