Love Island's Greg left the villa for heartbreaking reason

Love Island's Greg O'Shea was flown out of Majorca on Monday in order to attend his grandmother's funeral in Ireland. The popular contestant, who is currently coupled up with Amber, was flown to Dublin for his grandma's service. Speaking to Limerick Live 95, Greg's father Niall O'Shea said: "Greg is a very good family man and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his Nan got on well."

The family previously released a statement confirming that Greg's grandmother, Monica Ho "passed away peacefully on 19th July 2019, in the care of Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family". Niall praised the Love Island producers for sending Greg home for the funeral. ITV confirmed the news to HELLO! in a statement which read: "Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral. Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa."

The islanders have just a few days left of the villa until finishing the show, and the couples are Greg and Amber, Maura and Curtis, Harley and Chris, Jordan and Anna, Tommy and Molly-Mae, Ovie and India. Amy, who previously quit the villa after being dumped by Curtis, opened up about how she'd feel about them continuing the date after leaving the chat.

Chatting on Capital Breakfast Show on Tuesday about whether she wants them to do well after the show finishes, she said: "I hope so, otherwise what's the point of them being in there to meet someone, to see a future with? But yeah, like I say, make each other happy, that's fine, but I don't know, with any couple in the villa, when you get outside and you have your own friends and your own work schedules and your family's different and your life's very different on the outside, it is going to be different so I'm looking forward to seeing which couples go the distance."

