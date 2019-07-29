Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith land first Hollywood movie role The children are following in their mum's footsteps…

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's two young daughters Sunday and Faith have landed their first movie roles aged just 11 and eight, as they follow in their mum's footsteps. The pair have both been given voice roles for the upcoming film, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and fans have been given a preview of their roles in the recently-released trailer. Sunday plays a little bird called Lily, while a little purple bird called Beatrice is portrayed by Faith. Their characters come under attack by the green piggies. Other stars in the second movie include Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader.

While this is Sunday and Faith' first movie role, the pair are no strangers to being in the limelight. They made their TV debut earlier in the year after starring in season two of Nicole's hit series, Big Little Lies. The pair played students in episodes two and three, and were even featured in the credits with their full names. Nicole previously told You magazine about the experience, admitting: "They're not coddled on set. And that's good for them. It's given them a stronger understanding of what I do, it's made us all closer."

Sunday and Faith not only starred in Big Little Lies, but became firm friends with the rest of the cast on the set too – in particular the child stars who play Nicole's twins Josh and Max. The actors, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, spoke to HELLO! about going around to Nicole's house for playdates with Sunday and Faith, and how they all get along. Nicholas said: "Whenever they [Nicole and Keith] are in town, we try to do playdates with their two younger daughters. Nicole and Keith are so cool having us over. It's like going to anyone else's house for a playdate."

Nicole is also mum to two older children – Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, – who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. While the Hollywood actress tends to keep her relationship with them out of the spotlight, she made a rare comment about her oldest daughter earlier in the year during an interview with Vanity Fair. She said: "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

