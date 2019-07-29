Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon reveal if there will be a Big Little Lies season three Would you like to see another series of the show? Warning, spoilers ahead!

Although we thought Big Little Lies was concluding with season two, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have revealed that season three could certainly be on the cards. Chatting to EW about the season two finale, which saw Bonnie arrive at the police station to hand herself in for killing Perry while supported by Celeste, Madeline, Jane and Renata, Nicole said: "It's so important not to discuss all of the intricacies of this, because if we do a season three, there's going to be things that will be explained."

Nicole opened up about a potential season 3

The Moulin Rouge actress continued: "It's probably better to allow just a little mystery. I know the voracious appetite for knowledge and to leave no stone unturned. But I'm always going to fight for just a little bit… there can be a few mysteries and secrets held intact." Reese added: "I totally agree! If there are conversations still to be had, I think that’s really what determines if we can tell a season three. Is it as good as season one and two? Does the audience still have questions? Do we have answers?"

Would you like to see a new series?

Speaking about whether season three would be decided by Reese and Nicole, the latter explained: "It's a collaboration. We work as a group. We are incredibly tight; we talk to each other, and we are on each other's side. So, we will decide as a group. We listen to the way in which people react because so much of TV is a very immediate medium. Every single person who has made this has said this show is bigger than any single one of us." The finale of Big Little Lies certainly had fans take to Twitter with unanswered questions, with one writing: "I do still have some concerns and questions though after that finale." Another person added: "Me, right now after watching the finale of @Big_Little_Lies. Y'all left more questions than answers for something that was meant to be a series finale!"

