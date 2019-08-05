The Fleabag cast reunited for a very special reason From Dartmouth Park to Beverly Hills

The Fleabag cast are back together again! But before you get your hopes up, we're sorry to announce that it's got nothing to do with season three. Over the weekend, the cast swapped North London for Los Angeles, where they attended the 2019 TCA Awards at the Beverly Hilton – a tad swankier than NW4. According to TV critic and Television Critics Association president Daniel Fienberg, "this year's TCA Awards winners are united in how different and how ambitious they are". With the stakes sky-high, it made perfect sense that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and co swept up awards left, right and centre.

Fleabag picked up three trophies at the TCA Awards

In fact, the landmark British show dominated the ceremony. The dark comedy scooped up an impressive three trophies: Program Of The Year and Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, with Phoebe also going on to win a gong of her very own, the award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. That's our girl!

Other winners at the 35th TCA Awards included Natasha Lyonne, who took home the Outstanding New Program award for her work on Netflix triumph Russian Doll, and the ineffable Michelle Williams for her brilliant work in Fosse/Verdon. Journalists Emma Dibdin and Laura Prudom presented Phoebe with the prestigious award, both decked out in jumpsuits identical to the iconic black suit Phoebe herself wore in the show.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford at the star-studded ceremony

So iconic, in fact, that in May The Guardian reported that the era-defining show was behind a spike in jumpsuit sales. The outlet noted that the black jumpsuit, by London-based label Love, sold out by the end of the day after Phoebe wore it in episode one of series two. Well, we're pleased to report that the jumpsuit is now back in stock at London-based brand Love, and it'll only set you back £38!

