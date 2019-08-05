Angelina Jolie and her children are set for big change Well done Maddox!

Angelina Jolie and her children are extremely close, but they are all set for a big change in their family as of September, as the Hollywood star's oldest son Maddox is set to move to South Korea to study. People report that the 18-year-old will be studying biochemistry at Yonsei University, and Angelina is said to be extremely proud of him, although she will naturally miss not seeing him as much. No doubt the Girl Interrupted actress will make regular visits to see Maddox, along with her five other children – Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox is moving to South Korea to study

The doting mum has previously opened up about Maddox, telling People that she was "nothing but proud" of him. She also opened up about Maddox and Pax in her Elle cover essay this month. She wrote: "I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them." In the essay, which focused on the power of women, the star also revealed the lesson she teaches her daughters. "I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is develop their minds," she said. "You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong."

MORE: Victoria Beckham annoys David after sharing new photo

The actress with her six children

It's been a busy year for Angelina both personally and professionally. Earlier in August, the star made a big announcement at the recent Comic-Con during a surprise appearance at the popular event, where she revealed that she will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Thena in the next chapter of MCU: The Eternals. Talking to the panel at San Diego's Comic-Con, Angelina revealed that she was taking her new role very seriously and that she didn't want to let her fans down. She said: "I'm going to work 10 times harder because, I think what it means to be a part of the MCU and what it means to be part of this family, we know what the task is ahead. We know what you deserve… we are all going to be working very, very hard. I'm thrilled, thank you so much."

READ: Jennifer Garner pays emotional tribute as she reflects on family

The upcoming The Eternals film has a stellar cast of A-listers, including Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee and Salma Hayek. The story follows an ancient, genetically-engineered species of humanity, the Eternals, which were created by the Celestials (who created the Infinity and Soul Stones), as they bid to protect the human race.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.