Strictly Come Dancing confirm the 13th contestant How good is this line-up?

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that the 13th celebrity contestant to take part in this year's series is … BBC Radio 1 presenter Dev Griffin. The announcement was made on Tuesday evening on Strictly's official Instagram account. It read: "He knows his way around the decks, but how about the dance floor? @BBCRadio1's Dev Griffin @dev is our next #Strictly celeb." Many fans were quick to congratulate the star on his place in the show, with one writing: "Yes Dev! This is going to be fantastic, can't wait," while another wrote: "Yes Dev! After SAS Who Dares Wins, this will be a breeze." A third added: "I loved him on the SAS show."

Dev Griffin is the latest Strictly Come Dancing star to be announced

Dev joins recently announced former professional footballer for England and Arsenal Alex Scott MBE, who confirmed she will be joining the stars of Strictly 2019 on Tuesday morning. The 34-year-old sports pundit and presenter said: "I am absolutely buzzing to be signed up to Strictly. It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do and I can’t believe I’m finally going to be part of it. I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time… The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I’m ready to try the sequins and dresses! Bring it on!"

Alex was the 12th celebrity announced

The latest celebrity announcements come shortly after Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley and American star Michelle Visage were confirmed as contestants. They are joining many other well-known faces, with Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker having previously been announced. The celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor in September, all hoping to be the one to lift the Glitterball trophy.

