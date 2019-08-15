Strictly Come Dancing star looks terrified as she reveals nerves ahead of show And so the Strictly nerves begin!

We can't imagine how nerve-racking it must be for Strictly Come Dancing stars to get up in front of millions of people and show off a brand new routine week after week, and it looks like the daunting prospect has finally sunk in for new contestant, Alex Scott. Sharing a snap of herself looking terrified on Instagram, she wrote: "1st face... when they tell you, you will be learning the #salsa #rumba #jive etc etc etc and it all slowly starts to sink in," accompanied by a wide-eyed emoji.

Alex shared a selfie of herself looking nervous

She shared a second photo of herself smiling widely, adding: "2nd face... aww well no matter what this is going to be fun." The Sky Sports presenter revealed that she would be joining the show in early August, writing: "Football boots to Dance shoes. OMG OMG!! Still pinching myself and can’t believe it.. So happy I can finally start talking about it. A show I have ALWAYS wanted to do and now I am! This is insane."

She then followed it up with a happier snap!

Alex isn't the only contestant to be sharing her thoughts and feelings ahead of the new show, as Olympian rower James Cracknell revealed that his "Strictly Come Dancing dreams nearly came to an end" after suffering a bike crash. In a video, he explained: "I spent a year riding around Cambridge on a bike and it wasn’t a good day for Jake the Snake, the bike that saw me through Cambridge. Our Strictly Come Dancing dreams nearly came to an end when I had an altercation with a minicab driver in London."

He continued: "It was nobody's fault really, bit of a bust finger, some road rash on my back but okay. The good thing was there was no street furniture around for me to fall into. I was also wearing a helmet, and I wasn't listening to music so I could concentrate and I was focused on what was ahead."

