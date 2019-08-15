Strictly's Katya Jones has shared a rare photo of her mother, and she's stunning! B-e-a-uuutiful!

When it comes to family life Strictly professional Katya Jones is known for being private. Take a scroll through her Instagram page and you won't come across many pictures of her family. Instead, the champion dancer fills her feed with fabulous selfies and behind the scenes pics of her fellow dancers strutting their stuff. But of course, a day out with mum is always a cause for celebration, so Katya took to her Instagram stories with a snap of her mum clutching a dazzling bouquet of flowers, and we're in awe.

It seems Katya knows just how gorgeous her mother Tatiana is. Across the photo she wrote "How beautiful is my mama[?]" and also added a sticker that read: "You are my hero." We're certainly feeling the love.

Katya's mum Tatiana with her beautiful bouquet

Although the ballroom pro tends to keep her family affairs under wraps, the same can't be said for Tatiana, whose Instagram is practically an ode to her talented daughter. From adorable childhood pictures of Katya to snaps of her at red carpet events – Tatiana is the definition of a proud mum. She even shared a series of photographs from Katya's Spring HELLO! feature! Now that's what we call dedication.

Tatiana shared daughter Katya's HELLO! shoot

Katya herself has been busy on social media in the run-up to Strictly's new season, treating her fans to forgotten gems from series past. Alongside one particularly flamboyant video of her dancing with old partner Joe McFadden she wrote: "Since the new season of @bbcstrictly is so close, I thought I’d revisit some of the routines that maybe didn’t get as much attention as others. But I loved this #salsa with @mrjoemcfadden! It was challenging and so much fun! I can’t believe we managed to pull off some of the lifts that we did! WHO REMEMBERS THIS BLACKPOOL ROUTINE?"

In a second video, Katya and Ed Balls strut around the dancefloor, and it's certain to make you giggle. Katya added the caption: "And of course, [the] 'people's champion' doing The Mask. Legend himself @edballs1967. Those 'pot stir' spins at the end went wrong 8 times out of 10, but we smashed it on the day!"

We can't wait to see who Katya gets paired up with this year.

