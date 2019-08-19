Why this weekend's Poldark will be different It's good news and bad news

The bank holiday weekend will mark a sad occasion for Poldark fans – but the BBC has decided to soften the blow. As the fifth and final series comes to a close, with the final episode taking place over the long weekend, news of an additional episode across the weekend comes as a welcome comfort.

The final series of the hit Cornish drama will conclude with not one, but two episodes across the late August Bank Holiday weekend, serving up fans an exciting double dose of drama. The penultimate episode of the series will air on BBC 1, Sunday 25 August at 8pm, followed by the grand finale in an additional episode on Monday 26 August at 8:30pm.

Poldark is coming to an end this Bank Holiday weekend

Viewers of the double bill will also be treated to an exclusive first-look clip of the finale straight after Sunday's episode airs on BBC One. It will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer as well as on the BBC and Poldark social channels.

And with just two episodes left, we still have a lot of questions which need answering. Episode six left fans devastated by the brutal death of Ned, after he was hanged for a crime he didn't commit. We were also left shocked when Ross Poldark ended up being attacked and held captive in a cave. But who hit him? And will Demelza be able to save him? We need to know please!

The final episode will air on Bank Holiday Monday

Speaking about his character's demise, Vincent Regan told Radio Times: "I knew historically that he did die. So [Ned's death] didn't come as a surprise to me. But I think what might come as a surprise to the viewers who watch Poldark is, I imagine after five series, Poldark manages to save everyone. So I think this is a first where his closest friend dies, because I imagine most viewers will be thinking, 'Oh that's alright, Ross will save him at the end', but unfortunately that’s not the case."

