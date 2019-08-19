Poldark fans left in shock after surprise death AND dramatic cliffhanger There's never a dull moment in Cornwall

Poldark fans took to social media to discuss Sunday night's episode, which saw viewers devastated by the death of Ned and left shocked when the episode finished with Ross being attacked and held captive in a cave. While the preview for penultimate episode of the show saw Ross' wife, Demelza, organise a search party for her husband, it gave no hint at Poldark's fate.

Will Poldark be okay?

Discussing the shocking cliffhanger on Twitter, one person wrote: "Well that was an ending wasn’t it! Made me jump. Someone get Lassie cos Ross is down the well." Another person added: "Oh my god did that really just happen… Ross cannot die I repeat Ross cannot die!" A third person tweeted: "Desperate to see the #Poldark finale next week but knowing it will be the last one ever."

Next week's preview shows Demelza organise a search party

Viewers were also devastated when Ross' good friend, Ned Despard, was hanged for a crime that he didn't commit. Speaking about his character's demise, Vincent Regan told Radio Times: "I knew historically that he did die. So [Ned's death] didn't come as a surprise to me. But I think what might come as a surprise to the viewers who watch Poldark is, I imagine after five series, Poldark manages to save everyone. So I think this is a first where his closest friend dies, because I imagine most viewers will be thinking, 'Oh that’s alright, Ross will save him at the end', but unfortunately that’s not the case." Fans were quick to comment on the sad moment, with one writing: "Ned dying, Ross getting attacked at the end, next week's preview and knowing that next weeks are the last ever episodes is so much to handle," while another added: "Not Ned. Nooooo #Poldark."

