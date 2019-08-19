Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie touch down in UK following blissful France holiday They've been having fun in the sun!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been jetting around Europe this summer, but on Saturday, the couple returned to the UK with their baby son Archie. Photos obtained by the Mail Online show the Sussex family boarding their private jet at around 3pm local time in Nice, south of France.

Meghan, 38, cradled her three-month-old baby to her chest as she climbed aboard the Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign jet. The Duchess nailed casual chic in a white shirt and beige capri pants, while Harry wore a white polo shirt, navy trousers and his trademark cap.

Harry and Meghan are pictured previously on their royal tour

The royals spent three days on the French Riviera, where they reportedly stayed at the £15million palatial home of Castel Mont-Alban, owned by Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish. Prince Harry has been a friend of the Tiny Dancer singer for years, ever since his mother Princess Diana formed a close bond with the British popstar.

Their whirlwind trip to France comes shortly after Harry and Meghan celebrated the Duchess' 38th birthday in Ibiza. The couple spent six nights on the Spanish island, with local media reporting that the trio flew on a private jet and stayed in a secluded villa.

The couple with baby Archie at the polo

Meghan is a huge fan of Ibiza and has travelled there before. The former actress visited the island in 2016 with friends including fashion designer Misha Nonoo. The Duke has also visited one of the Balearic Islands, travelling to Mallorca in 1986 with his mother Diana and brother Prince William. The family were guests of the Spanish royals at the time.

In the next few weeks, Harry and Meghan are expected to pay a visit to Balmoral to visit the Queen and Prince Philip during their annual summer break. Various members of the royal family have already been spotted in Scotland, including Prince Andrew and his elder daughter Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

