Where is Poldark filmed? See the locations here We want to go there!

We love the incredible scenery of Poldark almost as much as we love Ross Poldark himself, and it is little secret that the historical drama is based in the seaside county of Cornwall (so much so that even Prince Charles chatted about the novels during his visit there). However, there are plenty of other scenes that take the characters out of the beautiful area. Ahead of season five, find out some of the show's filming spots here!

Naturally there are plenty of Cornwall locations, including St Agnes Head, which is used for the fictional Poldark home of Nampara Valley. The Cornish town of St Austell is also used for Falmouth and Truro. So what about the mines? The National Trust's Botallack mine, which is part of the Mining World Heritage Site, is one of the filming locations, along with Levant Mine and Beam Engine.

Of course, most fans of Poldark want to visit Cornwall to look broodingly over cliff edges with windswept hair, and if you really want it to be authentic, head over to Gwennap Head. Just be careful if you plan on going on a horse ride as well! For the beach, head to Holywell, which shows off the north coast's beautiful wide bays.

In season five, Poldark visits a theatre, which actually turned out to be the Bristol Old Vic! Producer Michael Ray told Radio Times that the iconic theatre "has a starring role in the series five opening episode". This isn't the one exterior scene which is filmed in Bristol, as Ross' London home is in St Nicholas Market. The new season also sees Ross as an MP, and so 'London' was created at Greenwich Naval College. As for the House of Commons, it was actually built in a studio especially for the show, just in case you thought they actually managed to find some filming time in the Westminster building!

Amanda Holden's parents regularly travel to Cornwall to film as extras in Poldark and Doc Martin, as she explained: "My mum and dad are extras in various films and TV shows that are filmed in Cornwall so they are in Poldark… They love Doc Martin. They love everyone down there, they go up to everyone, they tell them they're my mum and dad and they get selfies with absolutely anyone who is off the telly. They think they have a right because they're like, 'We're Amanda Holden's mum and dad, can we have a selfie?' And I'm like, 'Oh God.'"