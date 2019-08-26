Kevin Clifton announces hugely exciting news! Find out what the Strictly star has been up to

Kevin Clifton has announced some hugely exciting news - that he will be launching his very own podcast, The Kevin Clifton Show. The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who won the Glitterball trophy with his girlfriend, Stacey Dooley, in 2018, shared a snap of the podcast's poster to Instagram on Sunday, and wrote: "Podcast launching tomorrow! Let me know any questions you have for me and any performers/guests/creatives you’d love to hear from about all things performance."

Kevin has started his own podcast

He also added a handy link to the show. The official description reads: "The podcast is a discussion of what the industry is like for performers and what they go through, to perform you will be judge and even Kevin has his insecurities with this, this is normal. Learn how Kevin and the biggest performers deal with this and other issues. The podcast features deep dive interviews into other performers, their mindset successes and challenges. The podcast goes beyond dance and performing and Kevin shares his experience in life and gives tips to achieve greatness."

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton throws support behind Prince George's love of ballet

For the launch, Kevin has already shared four episodes, including speaking to previous Strictly competitors Jake Wood, his Rock of Ages co-stars Zoe Birkett and Kevin Kennedy, and a frank discussion about dealing with rejection and insecurities with his mentor, Rob Moore. Kevin is certainly having a busy day, as he will also be taking part in the Strictly launch along his fellow Strictly professionals, Gorka Marquez, Katya Jones and Giovanni Pernice. No doubt that Stacey will be cheering him on from the audience, particularly he recently revealed that he had introduced her to members of his family. The pair went to see his cousin, Sophie Matthew, in Mamma Mia! and met her afterwards. Kevin captioned the post: "So proud watching my cousin @sophiematthew19 playing the lead in @mammamiamusical West End last night. You’re so talented and we had the best time! #Superstar."

READ: Tess Daly shares rare glimpse into family life on idyllic Maldives holiday