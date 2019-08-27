All hail Timothée Chalamet in new trailer for The King This looks just amazing

The first trailer for the much-anticipated Netflix film The King is finally here! Starring Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, the film looks at the younger years of King Henry V as he is forced to take the throne following the death of his father.

Based on several plays of Shakespeare's Henriad histories, the official synopsis reads: "Hal, wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff."

The film will be out on Netflix this Autumn

The film boasts of an all-star cast, including Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton and Lily-Rose Depp, and fans have been quick to discuss the upcoming epic. One person wrote: "I was kind of worried if Timothy could do the accent or not, but this is insane! I'm actually excited for this wow," while another added: "We aren't worthy of TIMMY." A third person wrote: "This looks amazing I'm not ready."

READ: 15 essential TV shows to watch this autumn 2019

Tom Glynn-Carney also stars, and recently opened up about taking part in a fight scene with Timothée. Chatting to Interview magazine, he said: "Timmy and I had a huge fight scene that we had to rehearse for a few months before we started shooting. I'd go to work like, 'Right, okay. Here I am, and the task for today is to stand next to this guy I've only just met, and to swing a giant sword at his head.' If you think about it too much, it sounds quite weird. But it's my job."

READ: Netflix's new show The Politician is our next obsession: watch the bonkers first trailer here