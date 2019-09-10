The surprising reasons that fans are complaining about the new Supermarket Sweep Rylan Clark-Neal is the new Supermarket Sweep host

Supermarket Sweep is back on our screens, but the reboot of the beloved 1990s gameshow has left some fans disappointed. The popular show has moved from its daytime slot to a new prime-time home on ITV 2, and bubbly Rylan Clark-Neal has taken over host duties - what's not to love? Well, according to Twitter, quite a lot.

First and foremost, viewers took issue with the amount of food waste throughout the show. At one point, one of the contestants tore through the shopping aisles dumping piles of grapes on the floor. Needless to say, people weren't happy. One person tweeted: "The waste of food on the new Supermarket Sweep is outrageous," and another furiously added: "Shocking food waste."

Rylan has been promoting his new show on Instagram

Love Island's Maura Higgins also made a cameo, much to the audience's confusion. The 28-year-old beauty was only on screen for a few seconds, but that was enough to get the public talking on social media. One user tweeted: "I was hoping they'd be less cringe, then Maura from Love Island appeared, alarm bells sounded," with another grumbling: "Maura from Love Island is on Supermarket Sweep *groans loudly*.

But that wasn't all that irked viewers. The new, longer timeslot also seemed to be a problem for those tuning in. Now running for a full hour as opposed to thirty minutes, not everyone was thrilled about the fact that Supermarket Sweep is now twice as long. One Twitter user exclaimed: "Bloody hell! It's on for an hour… an hour!" Another even went as far as to say: "Feels a bit dragged out, was it originally on for an hour? Rylan is great though. Perfect amount of cheese and dare I say it, so many of Dale's mannerisms!"

Fans were thrilled with his hosting skills

Speaking of Rylan, it seems the presenter was the one thing that viewers really loved about the show. Fans of The X Factor star took to the internet to sing his praises, saying things such as: "Rylan has so far been the best person to take over the store. Dale will be looking down as proud as punch."

The overall take away? Less food waste, more Rylan!

