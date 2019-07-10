Rylan Clark-Neal reveals huge career news: ‘I am beside myself with excitement’ We can’t wait for this!

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed some very exciting career news – he’s the new host of iconic ITV show Supermarket Sweep. The 30-year-old is taking over from the show’s original frontman, the late Dale Winton, who died in 2018 at the age of 62, to become the new face of the game show when it returns to our screens later this year. Supermarket Sweep ran from 1993 to 2001, before being revived in 2007, again with Dale as host. Admitting his new role is a “dream come true”, Rylan delighted fans with his news, with many telling the TV star he had “made their morning”.

Been waiting a while to say this but it’s finally time to GO WILD IN THE AISLES ONCE AGAIN! Supermarket Sweep is back, and I can’t wait for you to CHECK IT OUT. See you soon on @itv2 #SupermarketSweep ❤️ 🍌🍔🍗🛒🛒🛒🛒🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/RHbCZEYrK1 — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) July 9, 2019

“It's a dream come true to step inside this very special supermarket and host one of the most iconic series in television history,” Rylan said. “I am beside myself with excitement and will be going wilder in the aisles than ever before. Fill up your trolley, grab your bag for life and let's go shopping!” Fans were full of praise, with one tweeting: “OMG best news I've heard in ages!!' While another added: “Supermarket Sweep is coming back!!! GREATEST. NEWS. EVER!!” A third said: “Rylan bringing back Supermarket Sweep is what I need in my life.”

Phil Harris, Creative Director of Thames added: “I've loved Supermarket Sweep since I was a teenager, so Thames and I are thrilled to be rebooting this cult classic with the awesome Rylan for its perfect new home on ITV2. When the world's full of doom and gloom it's definitely time for Britain to go wild in the aisles once again.”

Producers are currently looking for "fun, outgoing and dynamic" people to take part in the programme, which will consist of 20 hour-long episodes. You can apply to take part by emailing gameshow-casting@thames.tv. An air date is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to begin sometime later this year.

