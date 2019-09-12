Strictly pro dancers reveal the very FIRST question they ask celebrity partners An upcoming Strictly documentary goes behind the scenes…

It must be a hugely exciting moment when the Strictly Come Dancing professionals are first paired up with their new celebrity partners. But once the preliminary hellos and hugs are out of the way, there is one question each pro is desperate to get the answer to – 'Where do you live?' On Saturday night, a new Strictly Come Dancing documentary will air, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the hit BBC show, and it reveals the first question the dancers always ask their partners as they try to work out the logistics of training.

AJ Pritchard with his 2019 celebrity partner, Saffron Barker

AJ Pritchard appears in the documentary admitting that he has two key questions when he finds out who the latest batch of celebrity contestants are. "When the names get released, it's a quick search – for me, their height and probably where they live," he reveals. Both Brian Conley, who appeared in the 2017 series, and newsreader Katie Derham also confirm that there is a real emphasis on location, with Brian recalling, "Everyone is coming up to you, saying, 'Where do you live? Where do you live?' I thought, 'Why does everybody want to know where I live?' It's because they know they've got to rehearse with you and they don't want you too far away." Katie agrees, adding: "What they really don't want is somebody who lives in the middle of Dartmoor or something, or in panto and really busy."

MORE: Jamie Laing reveals everyone has been saying his name incorrectly!

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley won Strictly 2019

The documentary also gives viewers a look at the show's 'chemistry circle', which sees celebrities and dancers chop and change partners while they are dancing in order to help Strictly bosses find find the perfect pairings. And while he ended up winning the 2018 series with his partner – and now girlfriend – Stacey Dooley, Kevin Clifton reveals on the show that one of his fellow dancers try to poach her from under his nose. "Last year with Stacey in the salsa circle, I was going for it – bang, bang, bang – overdoing it," Kevin says, according to the Sun. "At one point we were on a coffee break and AJ [Pritchard] interrupted us in the middle of us talking and took her away, because he wanted to get to know her and see what she was about." Referencing AJ's brother Curtis, Kevin then quips: "I was like, 'It's not Love Island, mate!'"

MORE: Karen Clifton FINALLY broke silence on ex Kevin Clifton's romance with Stacey Dooley

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.