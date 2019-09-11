Strictly's Anneka Rice reveals the relatable way partner Kevin Clifton deals with rehearsal stress Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton are partners on this year's Strictly Come Dancing

It's full steam ahead for this year's Strictly cast, and all of the stars are in full training mode. Celebrity contestant Anneka Rice has been keeping her fans updated with her progress, and in a video posted to her Instagram yesterday, the presenter revealed exactly how Kevin Clifton, her professional dance partner, copes with behind-the-scenes stress. His secret? A nice cup of black coffee!

Speaking directly from the Strictly rehearsal studio, Anneka let her fans know that things are going swimmingly, and added: "We're in a studio and the great thing is the café is just one floor down, so every time it gets a bit… whatever… Kevin goes down and has a black coffee."

Anneka shared the video on Instagram

It has been reported that Kevin was unhappy with the producer's decision to pair him with Anneka, but both of them rubbished the reports on Tuesday with Anneka taking once again to Instagram. In the video Kevin insisted he is "very happy" and "very impressed" by his new partner.

Anneka and Kevin are partnered on this year's Strictly

Speaking in a short video posted on Anneka's feed, the professional dancer says to the camera: "Very impressed, very happy." Anneka adds: "Kevin is still smiling, I love that so much. Honestly Kevin, that's almost the best day I've ever had in my entire life." Kevin, 36, continues to sing the Welsh presenter's praises, remarking: "Oh, listen to you, you were brilliant, you were amazing today."

In 2018 Kevin revealed that he was particularly nervous ahead of his Strictly pairings that year. Speaking on a podcast ahead of season 16, Kevin admitted: "I am sick as a dog, honestly. I am always nervous at this stage but I don't know if I have ever been this nervous for some reason."

Kevin didn't really have much to worry about, considering he went on to win the series with Stacey Dooley!

