Kevin Clifton shares cryptic post about 'dark' people in his life

Kevin Clifton has shared a cryptic post on Instagram after recently opening up about online trolling in his new podcast, The Kevin Clifton Show. The Strictly Come Dancing star reposted the quote from Russell Brand, which read: "Some people are in such darkness that they will burn you just to see a light. Try not to take it personally." The dancer's friends and colleagues with quick to agree, with Motsi Mabuse writing: "Truth," while Katie Piper added: "This."

Kevin recently released a new episode on his podcast where he opened up about his struggle with online bullying, and how it had affected not only him, but his family. He explained: "These people have never met me and don't know anything about me but feel the need to have a go at me on Facebook and my mum sees all that and she was really upset… I just told her in the end, 'No, just don't look at it. Just leave it alone. It doesn't matter.'"

He continued: "When people are trolling people they don't think about the effect it can have on the person they're talking about… They imagine that person is thick skinned and will probably will just deal with it… And they don't think about all the other people who might see it." The 36-year-old revealed that he was inspired to speak about the topic following Jesy Nelson's documentary Odd One Out, in which she spoke about her harrowing experience with online trolls during her time on The X Factor.

Sharing a screenshot of his podcast on Instagram, he wrote: "My new podcast episode is out. Inspired by the Jesy Nelson documentary 'Odd One Out', I'm discussing trolling, bullying, unkindness, social media, press. What motivates people to behave this way and how do we deal with it?" His girlfriend, Stacey Dooley, commented on the post with a muscle emoji, and a fan wrote: "Just finished listening - loved it - so refreshing and honest! People can be so begrudging but it says more about them than it does about the person they are slating!"

