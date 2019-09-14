Kevin Clifton reveals he was turned down TWICE from Strictly Come Dancing – find out why Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton explained all to Aljaz Skorjanec

Kevin Clifton has revealed that he was turned down twice by Strictly. Speaking to fellow pro Aljaz Skorjanec in a special Strictly documentary set to air this Saturday, Kevin explained: "I applied with Karen. She got the job, I didn't get it. I had long black hair, eyeliner, black fingernails… Don't think that I'm your average ballroom dancer guys. They said, 'Yeah we’d love to take Karen. But not that guy – we have no need for this gothic scarecrow who thinks he's the rock star of the ballroom.'"

Aljaz then asks: "You auditioned as a goth?" To which Kevin replies: "Yeah!" The two professionals then crack up laughing. Kevin continues: "Next year, you and Janette both got the job, I got told 'no' again. I got turned down twice. And then they went to film the trailer for the show that year. The idea for the trailer was that all these Strictly stars would be dancing with an invisible partner, who's it gonna be? That invisible partner was me. I just wanted a job. That's me in the Morphsuit, carrying all the Strictly pros about, but being rubbed out of the trailer. And then about two, three days later is when I got the call to say we can have you on the show."

Kevin opened up about being turned down from Strictly

Kevin's fans flocked to the comment section of his video to commend the dancer for persevering. One wrote: "So proud of you Kev. Just shows that no matter what, keep going and you'll eventually get there. So deserving of everything that comes your way." Another added: "You kept going and it's a hard thing to do, but look where you are now. You should be very proud of yourself."

Kevin is now a favourite on the show

Kevin has been partnered up with presenter Anneka Rice on 2019's Strictly following his impressive 2018 triumph with Stacey Dooley.

