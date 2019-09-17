Take a first look at Colin Firth in the Secret Garden reboot - watch the trailer here We can't wait for The Secret Garden to be released in 2020

The first trailer for a remake of The Secret Garden, 26 years after the 1993 adaptation of the classic novel, is finally here! The new film, which stars Julie Walters and Colin Firth as Mrs Medlock and Archibald Crane respectively, follows the story of a young girl, Mary Lennox, who lives in India before being sent back to England to live with her uncle in the mysterious Yorkshire Moors following the sudden death of her parents. Watch the trailer here.

Dixie plays Mary Lennox

The official synopsis reads: "She begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after meeting her sickly cousin Colin, who has been shut away in a wing of the house. Together, these two damaged, slightly misfit children heal each other through their discovery of a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor. A magical place of adventure that will change their lives forever." The cast also stars Dixie Egerickx as Mary Lennox, Edan Hayhurst as Colin, and Amir Wilson as Dickon.

Julie Walters will star as Mrs Medlock

The film has made significant changes to the original novel, as it has been brought forward to 1947 England, on the eve of Partition in India, and following the aftermath of WW2. Paddington producers David Heyman and Rosie Alison are at the helm of the project, and the film will be released on 17 April in the UK. Fans were quick to praise the trailer, with one person writing: "Loved the 1993 film by the same name with Maggie Smith. This new adaption looks awesome as well." Another person added: "Very majestic." However, others were less impressed that the film was being remade, with one person writing: "The 1993 original did a good job adapting this to the big screen already. Needless remake."

