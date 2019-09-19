Piers Morgan WILL go on I'm a Celebrity - under one condition Will Piers Morgan be in the jugnle this year?

Piers Morgan has revealed that he'd happily take part in I'm a Celebrity under one condition - that he is paid £5million for his troubles. The TV presenter responded to Ant and Dec teasing him at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge on Wednesday, where Dec said: "Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it." Ant added: "We have a list that we get every year and we add to it and subtract from it. On our list at the moment, one person we are tracking down this year is Richard Madeley. Tim Westwood. I would like to see that. Alan Shearer, the list is endless." Piers responded to the pair, tweeting: "Sure.. £5 million & I'll do it." He later added: "Like I said, £5 million & I’ll come and munch kangaroo testicles. Not a penny less."

Ant and Dec want Piers to enter the jungle

Should Piers join the show in 2019, he could well be joining the likes of Maura Higgins, Gemma Collins and Nadiya Hussain, all of whom have expressed an interest in appearing on the jungle show. Nadiya previously told Lorraine that she'd love to take part, explaining: "I'd love to do the jungle though, if I was offered. I like being dirty and mucky and like the idea of living in the outdoors, flying out the planes. I wouldn't mind that [cooking for camp]. I don't know what I would do with rice and beans! There is something about being in the jungle that really excites me."

Piers said he'd do the show for £5million

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall also recently sparked rumours that he would be going into the jungle after sharing a snap of himself posing in a woodland area, wearing hiking boots and all, on Instagram. It was Alan's caption that sent fans into a frenzy as he wrote: "........it's a jungle out there." The 37-year-old added a caterpillar emoji as well as a winking face emoticon. His fellow Corrie star Ryan Thomas seemed to confirm that Alan is heading Down Under, as he replied: "Can't wait to see you in the jungle congratulations mate."

