Everything you need to know about the 2019 Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 are nearly here, and will celebrate the best talent from television in the last year – including everything from drama to comedy. This year will also see plenty of British exports nominated, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman for Fleabag, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, and Bodyguard nominated for best drama. This year is seriously competitive, since the calibre of telly has been so high – so find out everything you need to know about the exciting evening – from where it will take place to the nominees…

When are the Emmy Awards 2019 taking place?

The awards ceremony will be taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in LA on Sunday 22nd September, meaning that it will get started around 1am BST. As such, we'll likely be finding out the results on Monday morning (unless you stay up and keep an eye on Twitter, of course). While US viewers can watch the star-studded evening on Fox, the awards ceremony doesn't have a distributor in the UK. However, we expect that clips from the star's speeches while be available on YouTube shortly after the show.

Who is nominated for an Emmy Award in 2019?

Game of Thrones is leading the race with an incredible 32 nominations, with some of the show's main stars being nominated in the leading categories, including Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Gwendoline Christie. Bodyguard, Killing Eve and Fleabag are also up for best drama and comedy respectively. See a selection of nominations here, and click here for the full list.

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This is Us

Outstanding comedy series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding actress in drama

Emilia Clark, Game of Thrones

Jodi Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Lin, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding actor in drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Who is hosting the Emmy Awards 2019?

Although Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted the Emmys in 2018, this year there won't be official presenters but a series of hosts instead. Speaking about the change in tradition, Fox CEO Charlie Collier told Entertainment Weekly: "We've had a lot of names on the board but the conclusion was reached this year that we're highlighting so many shows going away that it was a better use of the time. There will be entertainment. There will be an opening number. If you look at the trade-offs in a show like the Emmys, so often it's a trade-off between the opening acts and using the time elsewhere. There will be many surprises. It will be entertaining."

Who will be attending the Emmy Awards 2019?

The Game of Thrones stars will be out in force during the ceremony, as it has been confirmed that Alfie Allen, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Gwendoline Christie, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice Van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams will all be among presenters, alongside Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Michael Douglas. Meanwhile, it is expected that stars including Jason Bateman, Hugh Grant and Amy Adams will attend, as they are nominated for awards.