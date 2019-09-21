Strictly star Emma Barton reveals she's already had a lot of dance experience Emma is best known as her alter-ego Honey Mitchell in EastEnders

EastEnders actress Emma Barton previously spoke about the possibility of joining the show back in 2009, but thought that it would be unfair to the other contestants because of her previous dance experience. In 2009 while touring the UK in stage show Chicago, Emma told Birmingham Mail: "I might consider doing it [Strictly], though after all this time dancing in Chicago, maybe it wouldn't be fair." She continued: "I would feel a bit like I shouldn't take part because I have too much experience."

Strictly star Emma Barton has revealed that she's already had dance experience

Emma also revealed that she had been approached by the Strictly producers at least once before, but that nothing had ever come of it. Now, Emma appears to have changed her mind, and was one of the first contestants to be announced last week on The One Show. During an interview on The One Show after her Strictly signing had been revealed, Emma said: "I'm the biggest fan, it is sort of weird cause now I'm not going to be able to sit at home and watch it." She also opened up about her delight at getting the call confirming her place on the show. "I was over the moon," she said. "You have a lot of rehearsals and I haven't done theatre in a lot of years so I'm going to wing it."

MORE: Beyonce's fans are convinced she's pregnant with baby number four

Emma with her EastEnders co-stars

READ: Rochelle and Marvin Humes reveal exciting news about their future

Along with Emma, TV presenter Anneka Rice, former rowing World Champion James Cracknell, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin and former professional footballer for England and Arsenal Alex Scott MBE are among those who have been revealed as the new Strictly celebrities. They will be joined by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley, American star Michelle Visage, Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.