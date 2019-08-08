Beyoncé's fans convinced that she is pregnant with baby number four This would be wonderful news!

Beyoncé is a doting mum to three young children, and over the past few weeks, her fans have become convinced that she is expecting her fourth child. Most recently, the Lemonade singer shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram wearing a checked white and lilac dress while posing in front of a bed of flowers. In the comments section, many of her followers were quick to speculate that she is pregnant. "Patterns like that camouflage very well. She looks very pregnant," one wrote, while another guessed: "Omg! Pregnant?" A third questioned: "Is that a baby bump?"

Beyoncé's fans are convinced she's expecting a baby

One of Beyoncé's fans even went as far as writing all the clues that they believe she has dropped about a possible pregnancy. "We've been saying she is pregnant – she's been dropping clues the entire album. Purple is royalty, Simba (King) (son) – the lions curled up like a fetus. There's so much more but remember we said it!" In another picture, the Lion King star was pictured folding her arms while holding a purple handbag in front of her stomach. "She's covering her bump," one follower guessed. However, some of the star's fans weren't as convinced, and believed that everyone was just speculating. "Why can't she just wear purple?" one wrote.

The Lemonade singer is a doting mum to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Carter

Beyoncé is already mum to seven-year-old Blue Ivy and two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. While Blue Ivy has joined her famous parents at numerous red carpet events and awards shows, their twins are yet to make a public debut - although they have been seen a number of times in photos on social media. Beyoncé reflected on becoming a mother to three children in September in a poignant social media post, revealing that her life is complete. She said: "At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released an album together, Everything Is Love. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.