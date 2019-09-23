Darcey Bussell reveals what she really thought of the first Strictly show without her The former Strictly judge gave her verdict

Although she has left the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel, former judge Darcey Bussell made sure she tuned in to watch the first live show on Saturday. The 50-year-old, who has been replaced by newcomer Motsi Mabuse, took to Twitter to give her verdict on the show. Sharing a picture of herself with a big thumbs up, she wrote: "Big congratulations to @bbcstrictly on a FAB-U-LOUS first show – it's going to be a fantastic series. Best of luck to all the team, thinking of you all. Dx #keepdancing."

Big congratulations to @bbcstrictly on a FAB-U-LOUS first show - it’s going to be a fantastic series. Best of luck to all the team, thinking of you all. Dx #keepdancing pic.twitter.com/vbrK4fZG0i — Darcey Bussell (@DarceyOfficial) September 22, 2019

Darcey announced that she was quitting Strictly in April. The news came as a shock to fans, who had seen the TV judge on their screens since 2012. In her statement, Darcey said at the time: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire backstage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive."

GALLERY: The memorable moments you might have missed from the Emmy Awards 2019

In July, the BBC confirmed that Oti Mabuse's older sister Motsi would be taking her role. The South African-born dancer is already known for being a judge on Let's Dance in Germany. Darcey previously opened up about why she decided to leave Strictly, admitting that it was "not a decision that came easily". The retired dancer told The Sun: "It is not a decision that came easily at all," she said. "But I knew I had the most amazing time for seven years and it is like pushing your luck to think that I could even do another seven years. So I just knew it was time for me to finish and to give that place for somebody else to judge on that wonderful show."

MORE: What all Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers do on Sundays - find out

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.