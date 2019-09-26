Strictly fans ask for Len Goodman to return after Bruno Tonioli shares reunion snap The Strictly judges were reunited on Dancing with the Stars

Bruno Tonioli has shared a snap of himself and ex Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman and his Instagram post has sent fans into meltdown. In the photo, Bruno, 63, can be seen sitting next to Len, 75, on America's Dancing with the Stars judging panel, and fans insisted it was unfair that the coveted judge appeared on the US show but not the UK's.

One fan asked: "I thought Len retired? Aww how come they get him but not strictly?" Another didn't hold back about how much they miss Len, writing: "Bring Len back to UK. Miss him so much."

Bruno shared the snap on Instagram

Len announced that he was stepping down as a Strictly judge in 2016, saying: "This adventure began when I was 60 and now that I've reached my 70s, I’ve decided after this year it's time to hand the role of head judge to someone else," Len said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to my last series very much, and to whatever comes next."

MORE: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher forced to wear Oti Mabuse's clothes during awkward rehearsal

Bruno shared a sweet throwback of the original judging panel in July

MORE: Strictly's Anneka Rice reveals the painful reason she almost didn't appear on the show

Speaking further about his time on Strictly, Len told the BBC: "In 2004, I was asked to take part in a brand new BBC Saturday night show and who would have thought me, old Len Goodman, would still be part of this amazing series more than 10 years on. It is an honour being part of the wonderful Strictly Come Dancing."

Even Bruno has been feeling sentimental about the hit dancing show's former years. In July, the judge shared throwback pictures of himself alongside the judging panel, featuring original judges Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips and Len Goodman. The 63-year-old added the caption:"#fbf Is there such a thing as Friday throwback," he asked his followers.

For Strictly's 17th season Motsi Mabuse joined the judge's table, replacing Darcey Bussel who announced that she'd be leaving the BBC series in April, saying: " It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team. I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire backstage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.