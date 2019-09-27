Graham Norton reveals A-list guest's most outrageous request Graham will be joined by Dame Helen Mirren on Friday night

The Graham Norton Show will return to BBC One on Friday and his first show of the series has a stellar line-up including Dame Helen Mirren and RuPaul. Ahead of his first show of the autumn, Graham revealed the most outrageous request he's ever had from a female guest – nine dressing rooms for herself, and an extra one to charge her telephone.

Graham, 56, spilled the beans earlier in September when he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote the release of his book, A Keeper, in the US. When asked about the strangest request a guest has ever made, Graham explained: "You get used to it but the one that kind of took our breath away… This person will remain nameless. I'll call her 'she'. She wanted for herself nine dressing rooms and we go, 'fine here's your nine dressing rooms.'"

Graham will be joined by Dame Helen Mirren, RuPaul and Jack Whitehall

But even after catering to such an extravagant request, the presenter said that the guest in question was still not satisfied. The TV star added: "That afternoon, I'm sitting in the production office and one of her minions comes into us and says: "'It's a 911 situation. We need another dressing room.' So, Catherine, our line producer, is very organised, she gets on the phone: 'I'll get you another dressing room.'"

The chat show is known for being one of the most hilarious on TV

Graham continued that his producer then asked: "Out of interest, why does she need another dressing room?" and was told: "Oh, she wants to charge her cellphone." Now that's quite a request!

The latest instalment of The Graham Norton Show promises to feature more A-listers than ever, and next week's guests have already been revealed; on 4 October it'll be none other than Renée Zellweger, Lenny Henry, Louis Theroux and Andrew Ridgeley joining Graham on the sofa. And of course, the Big Red Chair will be back, too.

