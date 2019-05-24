Taylor Swift joins ex Joe Jonas' new wife Sophie Turner on The Graham Norton Show Taylor and Joe dated when they were teenagers

Taylor Swift has taken part in her first UK-based interview in years on The Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday night. During her visit, the star performed her new hit single, Me!, and sat with Graham's fellow guests, one of whom is her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas' new wife, Sophie Turner. Although some might have found the situation awkward, photos of the episode show Sophie and Taylor laughing with one another during the episode.

The pair chatted on The Graham Norton Show

Taylor and Joe dated ten years ago when the pair were still teenagers, and Joe previously revealed that the pair are now friends. Chatting to Access Hollywood back in 2015, he said: "She's great. Yeah, we're friends. In this industry you meet a lot of people and you stay in touch. Obviously, it's tough to be friends with people that are always constantly traveling, but yeah, we're cool." Although the Blank Space singer once called him out on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a teenager, she since joked about the incident, telling Ellen that it was the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager.

She said: "Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there." Speaking about her upbeat new song, and if it reflects to tone of the album, she said: "Yes, because I am in a much better mood now." Teasing the album's title, she added: "I like to tease my fans, and some have definitely worked out the name, and it's my fault as I've given lots of clues, but I can't change my mind now."

