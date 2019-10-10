Strictly's fans confused as Amy Dowden makes solo appearance without Karim Zeroual - details We're wishing Strictly's Karim a speedy recovery

There is something going round the Strictly Come Dancing gang! Just a few days after Zoe Ball returned to work after having the flu for a week, Karim Zeroual was forced to miss an appearance on It Takes Two due to illness, leaving his Strictly dance partner, Amy Dowden, to take part in the interview alone.

Amy wished her dance partner a speedy recovery

Chatting about Karim on the show, Zoe said: "You have a poorly panda," to which Amy replied: "I do. So he's got the lurgy, so he's resting up because obviously we need him fighting fit and ready for Saturday night. Bless him... He's so disappointed not to be here." Zoe added: "We're sending him lots of love, may he get well soon." Speaking about how Karim's illness might affect their performance on Saturday, Amy continued: "Because of his hectic work schedule we haven't been able to put in the hours as we would usually. Hopefully tomorrow he's feeling better so we can get on with it tomorrow."

Karim is under the weather

Amy recently came to Karim's defence after it was suggested that he already had dance experience. Speaking on FUBAR Radio on Thursday, she said: "He did musical theatre as a child but to be honest that doesn't always help you. I know some people think, 'Ooh he's got dance experience, it helps', but I say it's like languages; if you can speak Spanish it doesn’t mean you can speak Italian." She added: "If you're ballet trained you can have such turned out feet but in ballroom you need parallel feet so you've actually then got to un-train them and then train them. Sometimes having a blank canvas might help. He's [Karim] got something you can't teach; he's gifted."

