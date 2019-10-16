Is Saffron Barker’s Strictly journey in doubt? 'In absolute agony' We hope Saffron Barker makes a speedy recovery

Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker has admitted that she might be in trouble for Saturday night's upcoming episode as she has badly hurt her back while rehearsing with her partner, AJ Pritchard. Taking to Instagram Stories to discuss her injury, she said: "I'm actually in so much pain. I really hurt my back on Saturday. We actually can't get through today. We can't do it."

AJ also appeared in the video and was very supportive, adding: "No, it's going well. It's just that we have to do specific points. There's a lot of cane work in there which is amazing but we are just being sensible." She added that her back was hurting her so much that she had even been unable to sleep, adding: "The pain in my back is just keeping me up all night." She also posted a photo of pain relief cream, saying that she was in "absolutely agony". AJ was looking on the bright side, adding that they would be sensible during their training to avoid her back getting any worse.

She previously spoke about her aches and pains on It Takes Two, saying: "I am covered in bruises, yes, this is the first time we've done lifts together. It is difficult and a lot of pain!" Before her injury, Saffron was very much enjoying her time on the popular dancing show, and recently performed to Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion with her nan Ivy watching from the audience! The song has a special meaning to the family, and chatting on This Morning, AJ said: "Even when you mention the song she gets emotional. It means we really have to do it justice on the night. It really adds a story to the dance. We are both so excited to dance for her."

